250 additional new social homes planned for 2018

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Councillor Tony Hassan has welcomed confirmation that another 250 new social homes are planned for the Skeoge area.

This brings the total of new builds being planned for next year to 650 new units.

However, Colr. Hassan said that there needs to be community infrastructure within these developments to ensure that there is sustainable communities .

Councillor Hassan said: “While we need more social homes in the Skeoge lands and in the city for the thousands of people who are on the waiting list, we need to put in place and build the infrastructure to service that population alongside these developments.

“We no longer should be building homes without the infrastructure like community facilities, recreational activities such as play parks for children and kick about pitches for older teenagers, we also need good public transport and good shopping facilities.

“The master plan for Skeoge says that there should be one or two schools if there is two sites for schools then I believe one of these sites should be used to establish a new community and youth centre for the Skeoge lands. This would go a long way in helping a community that will see over the next ten years 1,500- 2,000 homes built in the private and public sector.

“It should be happening in all areas that has a master plan for development and the planning authorities and committees should make it happen,” he added.