Na Trí Ríthe

Nuair a rugadh Íosa i mBeithil Iúdáia, in aimsir Héaród rí, féach, tháinig draoithe as an oirthear go hIarúsailéim, ag rá: Cá bhfuil an té seo a rugadh ina rí ar na Giúdaigh?

Óir chonaic muid a réalt san oirthear agus tháinig muid chun é a adhradh. Agus nuair a d’airigh rí Héaród seo, bhí buaireamh air agus ar Iarúsailéim uilig ina theannta. Agus ag cruinniú na príomhshagart agus scríobhaithe an phobail go léir le chéile dó, d’fhiafraigh sé díobh cá háit ar chóir don Chríost a theacht ar an saol. Agus dúirt siadsan leis: I mBeithil Iúdáia, óir mar sin atá scríofa ag an fhaidh: Agus tusa, a Bheithil, talamh Iúda, ní tú is lú ar chor ar bith ar thaoisigh Iúda, óir is asatsa a thiocfaidh an ceannfort a dhéanfaidh mo phobal Israel a rialú. Ansin ghair Héaród na draoithe chuige i ngan fhios, agus fuair sé amach go cruinn uatha an t-am a nochtadh an réalt dóibh. Chuir sé go Beithil iad ansin agus dúirt: Imigí, agus cuardaigí an leanbh go maith, agus nuair a gheobhaidh sibh é, tagaigí le scéala chugamsa arís, chun go rachainn féin le hadhradh a thabhairt dó fosta. Agus nuair a chuala siad an méid sin ón rí, d’imigh siad, agus féach, an réalt a chonaic siad san oirthear, ghluais sé rompu go dtí gur stad sé os cionn na háite ina raibh an leanbh. Agus nuair a chonaic siad an réalt, líonadh le háthas as cuimse iad. Agus ar dhul isteach sa teach dóibh, fuair siad an leanbh agus Muire, a mháthair, agus ag sléachtadh go talamh dóibh, thug siad adhradh dó; agus d’oscail siad a gcuid stór go dtugaidh siad tíolacthaí dó, ór, tús agus miorra. Agus ó fuair siad rabhadh ina gcodladh gan dul ar ais go dtí Héaród, d’fhill siad bealach eile chun a dtíre féin.

(Leagan leasaithe ó ‘Leabhar an Aifrinn’, foilsithe ag Comhaltas Uladh.)

Translation

The Three Kings

After Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Juda when Herod was king, behold, wise men came from the East to Jerusalem. They asked, ‘Where is the child who has been born King of the Jews? We have seen his star in the East and we have come to adore him.’ When Herod the King heard this he was greatly disturbed and so was the whole of Jerusalem. And when he had gathered together all the chief priests and scribes of the people, he asked them where the Christ was to be born. They told him, ‘In Bethlehem of Juda, for the prophet has written, ‘Bethlehem in the land of Juda, you are not least among the leaders of Juda, for from you will come a leader who will rule over my people Israel.’ Then Herod called the wise men to him in secret and he found out from them exactly when the star had appeared. He then directed them to Jerusalem and said, ‘Go and look out carefully for the child, and when you find him, come and tell me so that I can go and worship him also.’ And when they had heard what the king had to say, they set off, and behold, the star they had seen in the East travelled ahead of them and stopped over the place where the child was. They were overjoyed when they saw the star. And when they came into the house, they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they knelt down and worshipped him. And they opened the treasure they had with them, and gave him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. And they were told in a dream that they should not go back to Herod and they returned to their own country by a different route.

(The Irish translation is an amended version taken from ‘Leabhar an Aifrinn’, published by Comhaltas Uladh, the Ulster section of Conradh na Gaeilge (The Gaelic League).