Orange Order veteran lifts the lid on 'Ride The Goat' ritual

Veteran member of the Orange Order, David McNarry, has lifted the lid on an initiation ritual used for new recruits known as 'Ride The Goat',

The former MLA appeared on the BBC Radio Ulster Talkback show where he was asked to discuss the institution's rules and regulations.

READ MORE: Orange Order says 'R.I.P.' term is 'un-Protestant'

"If you join something you sign up to the rules, you take an oath," said Mr. McNarry.

"You go through various rituals in terms of the journey that you are taking to join the Orange Order.

"There's the fearsome bit about riding the goat," he declared.

When pressed for more detail Mr. McNarry said he didn't want to spoil the surprise for any potential recruits.

"For those that haven't ridden it I am not going to spoil it for them.... but it scared the hell out of me.

"I'd never been on a horse, never mind a goat," he laughed.