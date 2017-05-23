‘Our hearts go out to all the families’ - Durkan

SDLP Foyle MP Westminster candidate Mark Durkan has expressed his heartfelt condolences for the victims and families of those who were killed and injured in the suicide bomb attack in Manchester last night.

A total of 22 people have been killed and 59 injured as a result of the bomb blast in the foyer of Manchester Arena following the Ariana Grande concert last night.

Mr Durkan said: “Condolences and solidarity for all the victims of the shocking atrocity in Manchester.

“We salute the response of all the services and citizens in that great city in the face of such dreadful violation.

“Our hearts go out to all the families who have been grievously traumatised.”