Outgoing Mayor, Alderman Hilary McClintock, says serving the people of Derry and Strabane has been a ‘tremendous honour’

The outgoing Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Hilary McClintock, spoke of the tremendous honour of acting as the representative and servant of the people of the entire council district over the past year.

Reflecting on her busy year in office, Alderman McClintock, shared some of the highlights with fellow members during the AGM, and said it had been a privilege to act as first citizen.

She paid tribute to the Deputy Mayor, Colr. Jim McKeever, for his support and said she had received invitations from all sections of the community and district, and been accepted in many different areas.

“I now count mong my friends the Filipino community, the Chinese community, members of the Islamic centre and of course the Syrian refugee group.

“I’ve also been struck by the number of tourists from all over the world flocking to the city - it’s fantastic to see that number of people coming through our Guildhall.”

The end of Alderman McClintock’s mayoralty marks the end of an unprecedented succession of Derry women acting as mayor of the Derry City area at least. Brenda Stevenson of the SDLP (Derry City Council; 2014/15), and the first two mayors of the new council, Elisha McCallion of Sinn Féin (2015/16) and Alderman McClintock herself, of the DUP (2016/17), had made it three in a row for the first time in history.