Over 10,000 expected at Derry airport

Over 10,000 passengers are expected to pass through City of Derry Airport over the festive period, it has been confirmed.

Airport staff were last night preparing for one of their busiest periods of the year, as local people living and working abroad return home to spend Christmas and the New Year with family and friends.

City of Derry Airport Commercial and Marketing Manager, Charlene Shongo said yesterday: “We are expecting more than 10,000 passengers through our doors over the festive season.

“As well as passengers, thousands of family members are expected to descend on the airport as they welcome their loved ones home for Christmas.

“We have extra staff on board to ensure the smoothest of journeys for all our passengers, however in the run-up to the festive period and to accommodate one of the busiest periods for the airport, we advise all passengers to check security restrictions before arriving at the airport.”

Ms. Shongo added: “We would also encourage passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes in advance of their scheduled departure time to avoid queues and possible delays over the busy holiday period.”

City of Derry Airport has previously announced big plans for the airport over the coming years, and is currently engaged in establishing new routes from Derry, as well as plans to develop the airport site and create new jobs.