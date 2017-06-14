Over 3,000 new homes in past two years

Sinn Fein Councillor Tony Hassan has welcomed a new report showing that the local Council has overseen and approved 3,000 new homes in the past two years.

The majority of the new housing developments given the go ahead since the Council took on new decision making powers for planning are private developments.

However last year saw Derry City & Strabane District Council surpass belfast City Council in terms of the number of social housing units approved.

Since January 2015, over 600 new social homes have been approved for the city and district, with 240 alone since January 2007.

A number of other applications are planned or are being processed at the moment, Councillors were told at their monthly meeting of the Planning Committee this week.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee that they have overseen and approved 3,000 dwelling units in the Council area since the new Council was set up in May 2015.

Derry Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Mr Hassan said: “In the last two years a total of 3,000 dwellings has been approved by the Planning Committee on Derry/Strabane Council. Most of the dwellings were in the private sector but almost 600 where socials homes.

“And with over 2,000 families on the waiting list for social homes this is a good news story for social housing provision in the area.”

Mer Hassan added: “Housing Associations in the city need to acquire more land in the H2 site Buncrana Road and in the Skeoge lands for a massive injection of social homes that will end the nightmare of the 2,000 homeless families in our city.”

From 2015 through to this week, there have been 2,913 private new homes approved across the city and district.

The report states: “The provision of quality social and private housing is a key priority set out in the Council’s Strategic Growth Plan/ Community Plan.”