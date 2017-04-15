Pádraig Pearse’s legacy as influential educator examined in Easter lecture

Séamas Ó Donnghaile, the Principal of Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain in Belfast, delivered an Easter lecture on the legacy of Pádraig Pearse as an educationalist during a visit to the city this week.

Mr. Ó Donnghaile was the guest of Gaelscoil Na Daróige in Ballymagroarty, which hosted the lecture on Monday. Mr. Ó Donnghaile examined Pearse’s ‘The Murder Machine’ and argued his non-didactic approach to teaching influenced educators across the world during the last century.