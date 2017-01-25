Pain relief event at the Everglades

People living with chronic long-term pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, musculoskeletal problems or endometriosis are being invited to come along to pain management event in Derry on February 9.

Almost 400,000 across the North from one of the above conditions.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) is organising a Pain Toolkit workshop in the Everglades Hotel on February 9 from 1pm – 5pm to provide people who suffer from chronic pain conditions with some extra skills to better manage their conditions.

The workshops will be run by Pete Moore, co-author of the Pain Toolkit (http://www.paintoolkit.org/), who himself has persistent pain and says it is possible to live a full life in spite of this.

To register, email: angela.neilly@hscni.net or telephone: 02895362086