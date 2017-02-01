Pair went on ‘stealing spree’ in Limavady

A man and woman who embarked on “a stealing spree” in Limavady “in the mouth of Christmas” have been jailed for four months.

James Anthony McIntyre and Dawn Robinson, both with the same address at Roe Mill Walk in the town, were sentenced at Limavady Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for four counts of theft on December 10, 2016.

The court heard on the date in question, staff at Menarys on Market Street reported they had two shoplifters.

Police attended and stopped the pair a short distance away.

Police discovered 29-years-old McIntyre and Robinson, also 29, had a bag containing jewellery and clothing worth £143.98 which had been stolen from Menarys.

Police also discovered they had stolen items from other shops including trousers to the value of £5 belonging to Pink; clothing to the value of £40 from New About Towne and food stuffs worth £15.47 from Marshall Howe.

A defence solicitor for both defendants said they had admitted their guilt and pleaded at the first opportunity.

The solicitor said Robinson had a very troubled history and background which he said was “not an excuse for committing crime.”

Sentencing, District Judge Liam McNally said: “These are serious offences because in the mouth of Christmas you embarked on a stealing spree around business premises in Limavady.”

Judge McNally said both defendants had “appalling records.”

He noted Robinson had six previous convictions for theft and told her “you just haven’t learned.”

Both were jailed for a period of four months each.

They must also pay £25 offender levy.