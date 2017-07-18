Parents of man found dead in River Foyle plan memorial charity bike ride

The parents of a man whose body was recovered from the River Foyle earlier this year are organising a charity event to raise money for Foyle Search and Rescue.

Sam Comber's body was recovered from the river by Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers in May. He was 39 years-old.

Sam Comber's parents set-up this page on MyDonate.com.

"Sam tragically lost his life on May 14 this year while swimming in the river Foyle in Londonderry," wrote Sam's parents Chris and Catherine on their MyDonate page.

"The ride is a memorial to our beloved son. We are raising funds for the Foyle Search and Recue team, a group of dedicated volunteers, who cared for us during the search for Sam, and who thankfully found and returned him to us."

Sam's parents and friend David, who are calling themselves the 'Riders for Sam', have set a target of £2,000 and will raise the money by cycling from Sam's hometown of Hinckley Leicestershire to Derry next month.

