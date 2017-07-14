Parking at Brooke Park play area: drivers urged to use ‘common sense’

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has urged motorists to use common sense if visiting the new Brooke Park.

His comments follow concerns about cars being parked on the pathways leading from the children’s park or leading to the large green space in front of the café.

Sinn Fein Councillor Colly Kelly (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Councillor Kelly said: “We know that since the park opened it has far exceeded its expectations in regards to its popularity and the amounts of users.

“With the summer now on us and spells of good weather, the park is packed.

“I have been contacted by a number of users over recent days concerned about motorists parking in front of the pathways leading from the children’s park or leading to the large green space in front of the café.

“This is creating obstacles for anyone pushing a pram or wheelchair users and even motorists trying to turn their cars to leave the park.”

Colr. Kelly added: “I would urge anyone using the park to use a bit of common sense and do not block the pathways. That way we can all use the park safely.”