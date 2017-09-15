Patients urged to make voices heard

The Trust is asking local patients who have been discharged from hospital during the past two years to add their experiences to a new survey.

The Trust, in partnership with the Public Health Agency (PHA) and Health and Social Care Board (HSCB), is asking patients to make their voices heard in order to improve health care and help us to plan future services.

The ‘10,000 More Voices’ project is part of a wider Northern Ireland initiative to gives patients, as well as their families and carers, the opportunity to share their overall experience and highlight anything important, such as what they particularly liked or disliked about their experience.

The project then gathers and feeds back the views of local patients on issues relating to the planning and funding of health services.

Vi Gray, Patient/Client Experience and 10,000 Voices Facilitator for the Western Trust said: “The patients’ voice is central to our work, it is critical that we listen to patients’ opinions, learn from their experiences and ensure that this feedback positively influences the way that services are planned and delivered in the future.

“The 10,000 more voices project has a key role to play in ensuring that local people’s views are represented in decision making.”

Members of the public who wish to participate and tell their patient story or experience from the Derry, Limavady and Strabane areas can either complete the survey at www.10000voices.info or request a paper version of the survey by telephoning: 028 71345171 ext 214486 or email: Vi.Gray@westerntrust.hscni.net. This can then be returned free of charge in the envelope provided with the survey.