Pedestrian struck by van: PSNI appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a van on the Drumrane Road in Limavady on Thursday past.

The accident occurred at around 1.30pm.

PSNI Constable Brian Logue said: “A pedestrian in his 30s was injured when he was struck by a white van – possibly a Citroen Berlingo - which then made off from the scene.

“The vehicle is believed to be missing a wing mirror.

“The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries to his arm.

“We are appealing to the driver of the van that failed to stop to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident – or who has any information about it - to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 547 of 27/7/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”