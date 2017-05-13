A pensioner broke his pelvis after being knocked off his motorbike on a busy junction at the start of this month, it’s been revealed.

Details of the incident, which occurred in the Waterside, have only just emerged.

Police said they are investigating the road traffic collision, which happened on the Caw Roundabout, on Tuesday, May 2.

The PSNI have issued an appeal for witnesses.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a white Citreon C3 took place at around 3.15pm, the PSNI explained.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 80s, was knocked off his bike and sustained a number of injuries including a fractured pelvis, a police spokesperson revealed.

Investigation Officer Constable Brian Walsh said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 762 of 02/05/2017.”