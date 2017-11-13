Pensioner hit by van hospitalised

A pensioner has been hospitalised after being struck by a van at a busy junction in Derry at the weekend.

The incident, which saw the man being taken to hospital for treatment, occurred at the bottom of the busy Culmore Road thoroughfare on Saturday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Derry are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision, which occurred close to the junction of Strand Road and Pennyburn Roundabout on Saturday, November 11.

An investigating officer, Constable Mailey said: “It was reported that at around 9.50am at the junction of Strand Road and Pennyburn Roundabout a van was in collision with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment following the collision.”

Police want anyone who witnessed exactly what happened to come forward and provide details to officers at Strand Road Police Station.

Constable Mailey said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information about the incident to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 442 of the 11/11/2017.”

Witnesses who alternatively want to give information anonymously can do so via the Crimestoppers charity’s helpline.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111,” said Constable Mailey.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to come forward.