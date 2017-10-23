People at Derry dump told rubbish bags will be searched

People leaving off rubbish at the Civic Amenity Centre in Pennyburn at the weekend were told their rubbish bags could be searched before they can be discarded in the future.

Staff approached members of the public to tell them that starting on Monday October 23 any bin bags being dumped at the centre could be subject to searches before the bags can be placed in the appropriate bin.

One man, who asked not to be named, said: "I was leaving off a few bags of rubbish when one of the employees at the centre said starting on Monday all my rubbish would have to be sorted out.

"I told the member of staff that I do that anyway and everything in the black bags was rubbish but he said there was nothing he could do and that starting on Monday a staff member wearing a yellow high-vis vest will be asking people to open up their rubbish bags before they are allowed to put them in the appropriate bins."

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council advised that all users of council recycling centres are asked to sort through rubbish in advance of their visit to ensure that recyclable materials are appropriately disposed of in order to reach government environmental targets.

"This is in keeping with council’s ongoing campaign to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill, and measures include recycling attendants checking rubbish as it arrives at the site and advising the public regarding the disposal of their waste," said the spokesperson.

"Where facilities allow, the public should follow instruction to dispose of the appropriate materials in the appropriate containers.

"While many people are stepping up their efforts to recycle more, council is still experiencing problems with the level of contamination of blue bin contents. The public are reminded that a full list of recyclables is available on the council’s website and we would encourage everyone to get into the practice of disposing of their rubbish responsibly and sorting their rubbish before bringing it to recycling centres.

"For more information see Derry and Strabane waste recycling website," the spokesperson added.