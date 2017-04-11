People Before Profit Playhouse rally to address deepening of pain through welfare cuts

The deepening of poverty through a raft of welfare cuts that kicked in this month will be top of the agenda at a public meeting due to be hosted by People Before Profit on Thursday.

Welfare cuts, the ongoing-strike by Bus Éireann workers, the border, women’s reproductive rights, water charges and the scandals currently enveloping An Garda Síochána will all be addressed by PBP West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll, PBP Dublin TD Brid Smith and Eamonn McCann at the meeting in the Playhouse at 7pm.

PBP spokesperson Shaun Harkin said: “According to the parties involved, Stormont talks are going nowhere. Frustration is mounting, especially with welfare cuts hitting people and the announcement of funding cuts for ‘Supporting People’, the community and voluntary sector and arts.”

He added: “Many crucial issues appear not even to be up for debate or discussion in the negotiations. These include devastating benefit cuts, the lay-off of thousands of public sector workers, the reduction of the Corporate Tax rate, the treatment of our teachers and the poverty wages so many people here are forced to put up with.

“No going back to the status quo must also mean an end to austerity and a commitment to campaigning for economic equality.”

He said “a raft of painful welfare cuts” that have come into effect across the North over the past week “will deepen poverty and drive more families into hardship”.

“Significant changes to Child Tax Credit, alongside the existing Benefit Cap, will see the implementation of what is being called the ‘two child policy’. This policy punishes larger families and will push them into deeper poverty.

“Employment and Support Allowance will be cut from £102 to £73 a week for new claimants who are put in the ‘Work Related Activity Group’. This represents a cut of £1,500 a year,” he said.