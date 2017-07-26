People carrier ‘struck vehicle and drove on without stopping’

Foyle PSNI has issued an appeal for information about a road traffic incident in the Lone Moor area of the city last month.

At around 4.20pm on June 12 a red Toyota Avensis was stopped at the mini roundabout on Lone Moor Road with Brandywell Road.

Police stated: “A silver people carrier coming from Brandywell Road onto Lone Moor Road towards the city has struck the front of the red Toyota Avensis causing damage.

“The people carrier has driven on without stopping. If anyone has witnessed this incident please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 868 12/06/17.”