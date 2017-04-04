Phone box will be the heart of Carndonagh

An innovative life saving phone box will be opened in Carndonagh over Easter, in memory of a well known local man.

Following the sudden death of Neal Martin Doherty the jeweller, a wonderful character of the Carndonagh community, a committee was set up to honour his life.

The committee was established, and committee member Gemma McLaughlin said they got quickly to work organising fundraising events, which the people of the Inishowen peninsula so generously supported.

They decided to follow the lead from a group in Killarney, who set up a defibrillator phone box, in order to raise public awareness of the locations of the life saving devices.

“We decided then after talking to the organisers of Heart of Killarney, we would go with that idea too, a defibrillator Phone Box. As the fundraising went so well, we were also able to provide external heated cabinets to the defibrillator’s of Carndonagh FC and Carndonagh GAA clubs.

“There will be three defibrillators available 24/7 in Carndonagh incase of an emergency.

“These defibrillators will be accessible by calling 999 or 112 to gain access codes and when you contact the emergency services, they can direct you as to where your nearest defibrillator is,” said Gemma.

The phone box will be officially launched on Easter Monday, April 17 at 2.30pm, just before the annual Easter Parade.

A training course for the local community will be organised following the launch, and Gemma said anyone interested can sign up on Easter Monday.