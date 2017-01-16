Pink Ladies take on Blue Monday with Fair

The Pink Ladies have taken on Blue Monday by organising a Health Fair at the City Hotel in Derry.

The local Cancer Support Group organised the event to help promote good mental health and well being after securing funding from CLEAR.

A wide range of health related activities were offere d during the day.

Maureen Collins from the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group said the group “know only to well” the difficulties that people face both emotionally and physically once diagnosed with a life threatening condition.

“This diagnosis affects the entire family from the sufferer to the carer to the children and so on,” Ms Collins said.

“We believe in looking at support services and programmes/ activities that can assist and inform people of the options available to them to find ways that they can cope or manage their circumstances.

“We received funding from CLEAR under Public Health Agency guidelines to host a range of activities, one of them being today’s Winter Health Fair held at the City Hotel and on what is known as Blue Monday a day recognised every year in January where it is felt that people are inclined to cope with low mood after the anti climax of the past months and lead up to Christmas etc.

“The aim of the funding is to promote good mental health using the 5 Ways to Well Being as designed and promoted by PHA as easy steps for us to begin simply and build upon improving our mental health.”

Ms Collins said the Pink Ladies invited organisations they work with all year around to participate in the information sharing and demonstrated different ways that “we can work individually or together to get the best we deserve”. “

The day was a great success with full registration and signposting for participants to key and vital services offering a range of programmes and activities,” she said.

For information on The 5 Ways to Well Being or upcoming activities, phone Maureen or Michelle on 02871414004/ 07710025494.