Pioneering nature tourism initiative

A new adventure tourism initative has been launched by the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, focusing on the promotion of nature-based experiences unique to the city and district.

Ten ‘Slow Adventure’ visitor packages have been developed to provide immersive experiences that allow people to enjoy remote, wild and nature-rich places.

The packages have been put together by 13 tourism businesses and were revealed at an the launch in Walled City Brewery in Derry this week.

Mayor Maolíosa McHugh said: “We are the first and only area in Northern Ireland to offer slow adventure experiences, which are an amazing way to journey through the breath-taking local landscapes and engage with our natural surroundings,” he said.

The packages include foraging trips through the Sperrins, baking your own bread the traditional way in the farmhouse kitchen, see how artisan cheese is produced, or have a go at traditional fishing on the River Foyle and cook your catch on a wild camp fire, as well as deer stalking, bird shooting and salmon fishing in Strabane.

At the launch, James Huey from the Walled City Brewery, one of the local tourism businesses offering a package, said: “There is something very special about participating in a slow adventure. It’s not just about taking part in an activity, the crux of a slow adventure is to give people the chance to really get away from it all and create memorable experiences.”

Visitors can experience the packages on Saturday and Sunday September 23 and 24 as Derry City & Strabane District Council hosts the first ever ‘Slow Adventure Weekend’.

For more information visit www.slowadventureni.com