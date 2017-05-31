Pipe bomb made safe in Dungiven alert

Police are appealing for information after a viable pipe bomb type device was found in the Foreglen area, outside Dungiven on Wednesday.

The Foreglen Road, between the Baranailt Road and Feeny Road, has re-opened. It was closed for several hours on Wednesday after the device was discovered by police following a call to a local hospital.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “A viable pipe bomb type device has been examined by ATO and made safe. It will now be taken away for forensic examination.

“We appreciate that the alert caused traffic disruption and we are grateful for the patience and support shown by the community and commuters.

“As we go forward with our investigation we are appealing for the public’s assistance. Were you in the area of the Foreglen Road at any time overnight? Did you see anything or anyone out of the ordinary? If so, detectives would like to hear from you. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 61 31/05/17. We would also like to hear from anyone who has any other information that may help the police investigation.”

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey condemned whoever left the device in the area.

“This was a reckless act, and someone could have been seriously injured, or worse,” said Colr. McGlinchey.

“It also caused a lot of disruption but, thankfully, it wasn’t for too long. I would urge anyone who has information to come forward, because there is no place for this in the community.”