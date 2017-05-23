Places for HOPE camp fill up inside four hours

The phenomenal success of HOPE Limavady shows no signs of abating, with all 300 places for the faith-based camp filled in four hours.

Camp organiser, Leo McCloskey said they were delighted with the response, particularly in light of the fact the entry age level was risen to children in P6.

“This year a quarter of the children in HOPE will be 13 or over. HOPE is easily one of the largest camps of its kind in the UK,” said Leo.

“A huge amount of planning goes into running HOPE Limavady. Since Christmas the committee has been busy organising a week filled with sport, drama, culture, adventure sports and of course faith-related activities. Each day the children have a choice of four activities in the morning and six in the afternoon. At a cost of £10 per child, it is certainly value for money. The camp is restricted to children who lives within the boundary of Limavady Parish as demand for places is so high.”

The camp starts on July 30th and will be launched by Archbishop Eamon Martin.

“A camp of this magnitude needs money to survive. This year O’Neills signed a three-year deal with HOPE and they will manufacture the bespoke sports top. Every child in HOPE will be presented with the sports top at the launch night in July. HOPE have agreed sponsorship with local companies Cohesion Computer Systems and Coastal Core for the next three years. Research For Good donated money for the Sports Top and many local businesses donate towards the camp, they appreciate the positive impact it has on the young people of the area. The remainder of the money is generated through fundraisers.”