Planners approve new housing developments for Derry and Strabane

Derry and Strabane are set to benefit from a significant number of new dwellings after members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee gave the green light today for three major new developments on Wednesday afternoon.

Almost 500 new homes were given the go ahead at locations in Culmore, the Waterside and Bradley’s Way in Strabane, bringing the total number of local new dwellings approved over the past two months to 650.

The first development, located at Belt Road in Derry, will see the erection of 219 residential units (130 semi-detached, 69 detached and 20 apartments) with provision of open space, between Belt Road and Church Road, south of Ashcroft. The application will now be issued by the Planning Officers to the applicants.

The application for the site was submitted by Braidwater Ltd, and is located on zoned housing land H22 in the Derry Area Plan 2011. The application site measures 12.33 hectares, the majority of which is agricultural land, and the development will be accessed from Belt Road. There will also be provision of open space along with new landscaping which will enhance the visual amenity and integration of the site.

Members of the Committee were informed at the meeting that there were three letters of objection received during the processing of the application and that all consultations with relevant bodies has taken place and been approved with conditions.

Strabane will also benefit from additional new homes as Planning Committee members gave the go ahead for 23 new dwellings at Bradley’s Way, Strabane.

The development will include five detached dwellings and 18 semi-detached dwellings as, well as relocation of entrance at lands immediately southeast of Lidl Store, Bradley’s Way, Strabane. The application will now be issued by the Planning Officers to the applicants.

The application was submitted by McGettigan Homes Ltd and the site is located on zoned housing lands as defined in the Strabane Area Plan 2001, a few minutes’ walk away from Strabane Town Centre. Full planning permission was previously granted on the site for the erection of 22 dwellings.

Members of the Planning Committee were informed at the meeting that there were no representations received in relation to the application and that all consultations with relevant bodies has taken place and been approved with conditions.

Finally members of the Planning Committee gave their approval for full planning permission for 211 new dwellings comprising detached and semi-detached dwellings, landscaping and car parking at Culmore Road.

The application was made by Taggart Homes Ltd and the site is located on previously undeveloped agricultural land between the Culmore Road and the Point Road.

Speaking after the meeting Chair of the Planning Committee John Boyle, said the developments were extremely beneficial for the city and district. “I am delighted that these significant developments have been granted permission today and can now progress to the next stage.

“There is high demand for good quality housing locally and these developments will go some way to meeting that demand. The work itself will result in jobs and opportunities within the construction industry which can only directly benefit the local economy.”