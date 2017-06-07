Plans for new Derry art space at Gasyard unveiled

Drawings of a proposed new exhibition space for Derry have gone on display at the Gasyard Centre.

Local people can view the drawings, which have been developed with funding from the Housing Executive, until the end of July at Lecky Road complex.

The Gasyard Trust is behind the proposals to build an extension to the current building, aimed at marking the shared history of Derry.

Linda McKinney, Gasyard Development Trust Manager, said that the new exhibition centre will increase tourism in the area.

She said: “The Gasyard Trust is involved in a range of cross-community and Bogside based heritage and tourism projects. These have involved the development of literature and exhibitions on the ‘history of the Bogside’, a chronology of the peace process from the perspective of both communities and the history of Bishop Street/The Fountain interface area. At present these exhibitions are housed in the Gasyard but the space is not fit for purpose. We are proposing that a purpose built exhibition space is added to the Gasyard Centre which will attract more tourists and, also create more employment and training opportunities for local people.”

The plans include a exhibition space for projects from the Fountain area.

Housing Executive Area Manager Eddie Doherty said: “We believe this exhibition centre would be an important addition to the local community in terms of arts and culture but also to help explain and document our shared history.”