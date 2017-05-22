Plans to improve quality of life

Derry City and Strabane District Council is seeking feedback from the public to its recently published draft Performance Improvement Plan for 2017/18.

The new plan is aimed at continuing to improve the quality of life for local citizens.

The first draft of the plan is currently available online, and Council bosses said they are keen to get the views of the public, and to find out if there are any alternative improvement objectives people would like to see considered this year or in the future.

Among the improvement objectives are to help people to prosper through developing a strong, competitive, entrepreneurial and innovative economy.

The plan further aims to ensure local citizens enjoy long and healthy lives by increasing participation in high quality leisure sport and healthy living activity.

It also envisions improving customer support services and processes.

The draft plan also outlines the Council’s commitment to protect and enhance the local environment.

This will include a plan to create and support a city and district wide culture of “environmental stewardship”.

In the draft Plan the Council pledges to support its investment and capital aspirations by developing an efficiency plan for reinvestment in the Council’s growth objectives, and a funding strategy for Council’s Strategic Inclusive Growth Plan.

John Kelpie, Chief Executive with Derry City and Strabane District Council said public feedback on the draft plan is important in helping the Council to improve its services, and to gauge issues that are important to the people of the City and District.

Encouraging the public to get involved and have their say, he said: “We are committed to delivering on the objectives and aspirations set out in the Improvement Plan and to bring about improvement across all areas of our work.

“We are keen to hear the views and opinions of the public and would encourage everyone to view the plan and provide their feedback.”

A copy of the draft Performance Improvement Plan 2017/18 is available on the Council website at: www.derrystrabane.com/Council/Corporate-and-Improvement-Plan/Have-Your-Say-2017-Improvement-Objectives.

Feedback can be submitted by emailing: improvement@derrystrabane.com before June 12.

Alternatively you can contact the Council by phone at 028 71 253253 extension 6704.