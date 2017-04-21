‘Please top throwing stones at buses’ plea

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has appealed to young people in the Galliagh area to stop throwing stones at buses in the area.

Colr. Tierney was speaking following the latest in a spate of incidents involving stones and other missiles being thrown at Slievemore buses moving through the estate.

During the latest incidents this week, he said, drivers and passengers were left badly shaken.

He said: “Buses carrying passengers have been attacked by stones in the Moss Park area on a number of occasions in recent days and I am appealing directly to the people involved to stop now before someone is seriously hurt.

“Windows have been broken on buses coming into the area and the drivers and passengers have been left understandably shaken.

“Translink plays a vital role in our community providing vital public transport and attacking buses only puts that service at risk.”

Colr. Tierney said he has met with local people who have direct access to young people and urged them to warn the youths of the safety risk posed by such behaviour.

He said: “I have spoken to local youth leaders and asked them to use their influence with the young people and highlight the dangers that can occur from attacking buses.

“I have also spoken to Translink and assured them how important this service is and that we will do all we can as a community to help stop these attacks.”

Back in September, 2016 stones were thrown at the bus in Elaghmore Park causing damage to the windows.