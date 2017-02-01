Pledge over Donaghy case

Young Sinn Fein activists have pledged that their party will do all they can to help ensure the one of those killed on Bloody Sunday, Gerald Donaghy, is officially cleared.

A picture of the 17-year-old, one of 13 unarmed civilians shot dead on Bloody Sunday, was displayed as hundreds of young Sinn Féin party members gathered for a special ceremony to commemorate all young people killed in the Conflict.

The youth party members from across Ireland gathered at the Monument off Hogg’s Folly in the Brandywell on Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony formed part of the Sinn Féin National Youth Congress taking place at the Gasyard Centre in the Brandywell this weekend.

Speaking to the gathering, Daire Lamberton said: “On the monument here is inscribed the name of Fian Gerald Donaghy. Gerald was just 17 when he was murdered just a few hundred yards away from where we stand.

“We would like to assure everyone that the name of Gerald Donaghy will not be forgotten.”

She added that the Bloody Sunday families, in setting the truth free, had “inflicted a heavy defeat on the British political, military and judicial establishments,” but added: “June 15, 2010 did not bring an end to the journey where many more truths have yet to be set free. Sinn Fein will continue to all it can in assisting the Donaghy family in clearing the name of Gerald.”

Earlier, the event was opened with a rendition of ‘Something Inside So Strong’ from Barry Davey.

Daire said a new flag pole had been installed at the monument to remember the patriot dead and honour all Republicans from the area as they go on their final journey to the City Cemetery.

“The flag flying here is orange as well as green,” she said. “Seeking unity among our people is at the core of our Irish republicanism and has been since it was first articulated by Theobald Wolfe Tone.

“Reconciliation, respect and accommodation - these are the right things to do. It is the republican thing to do.

“At today’s event we remember all those young people who died during the conflict.”

Caolán McGinley, chairperson of Ógra Shinn Féin in Derry, laid a wreath at the monument for all members of Na Fianna Eireann and Ógra Shinn Féin who have passed away.

This was followed by a minute’s silence and the ceremony was brought to a close with a rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann by Naoise Ó Faoláin.