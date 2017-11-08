Poignant ceremony at Centenary Wood

A Centenary Wood in the north west’s beautiful Faughan Valley is opening its leafy arms for a special tree-planting ceremony on Saturday, November 11 at 2pm.

The Woodland Trust’s Brackfield Wood, by the banks of the River Faughan, is one of just four flagship woods being created across the UK in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the First World War.

The poignant ceremony will remember those, right across the island of Ireland, who lost lives and loved ones during the war.

Afterwards, members of the public can make their own mark by planting a tree, or discover the hidden gems of Brackfield thanks to a guided walk. Brackfield Wood will be home to 40,000 native trees, with swathes of glorious wildflowers including the iconic poppy.

The event is free of charge, but booking in advance is essential. Find out more and book a place at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/events or call 0330 333 3300.

The First World War Centenary Woods project is supported by the Trust’s lead partner Sainsbury’s.