Poignant tribute to Derry man Professor Patrick Johnston at Queen's

The funeral has taken place for Queen's Univerity's Professor Patrick Johnston, who hailed from Derry.

Professor Johnston, the vice-chancellor of the university, passed away on Sunday in Co Donegal.

He had been a major force in overhauling cancer services in Northern Ireland, and was involved in establishing the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology.

His funeral mass took place today at St Brigid's Parish Church on Derryvolgie Avenue in Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

The cortege then passed the Lanyon building at Queen's University so staff and students could pay a 'final and fitting tribute' and there was a poignant round of applause from mourners as the cortege made it way through the grounds of the Belfast seat of learning.

Queen's later posted a photo of Prof. Johnston with the late Martin McGuinness and the late Ian Paisley on Twitter, carrying the words: ‘Dream no little dreams.’ Professor Patrick G. Johnston, 1958-2017.

Professor Patrick Johnston

His remains were to be buried in Desertegney Cemetery, Linsford, Buncrana.

The leading cancer expert took up the position as vice-chancellor of Queen’s in 2014.