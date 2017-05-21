Police appeal after shot fired at house in Derry

Police in Derry received a report of a shot being fired at a house in the Clon Elagh area of the city around 3.30am on Sunday morning, (Sunday, May 21).

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for witnesses following the incident at this property, where, the PSNI say, the front door and a downstairs window were damaged.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around this time - including any sightings of a number of men who reportedly sped away from the address in a motor vehicle, in the direction of Skeoge Road.

Anyone who has information that can help with the police investigation is asked to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 273 of 21/5/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.