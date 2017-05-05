Police appeal after window broken in Greysteel

Police in Limavady are appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage at a house in the Inishowen View area of Greysteel around 9.30pm on Tuesday 2 May.

Sergeant Robert Ennis said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area around this time.

“An upstairs window of the property was broken in the incident. The occupant, who was in the house at the time, was uninjured.”

“If you have any information, please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 279 of 3/5/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Nicholl condemned those responsible for the incident.

“This was at a house of a man, who is from Greysteel and has lived here all his life, who is recovering from illness. He lives alone, and has been left shaken and very annoyed by this. He said he can’t believe he’s lived here all his life, and that something like this would happen to him,” said Colr. Nicholl. “He’s actually very annoyed.”

Colr. Nicholl added: “It seems to be, whoever is behind these incidents think older people, those who are vulnerable and living alone, are an easy target. It’s madness.”