Police arrest man in Derry as part of organised crime investigation

Detectives from PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a major investigation into organised crime, including the supply of drugs and money laundering.
Police say he was arrested in the Derry area today on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A and B controlled drugs and money laundering. He is currently in custody.
Five people have already appeared in court in connection with this investigation.
