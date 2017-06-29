Search

Police arrest man in Derry as part of organised crime investigation

PSNI crest

PSNI crest

Detectives from PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a major investigation into organised crime, including the supply of drugs and money laundering.

Police say he was arrested in the Derry area today on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A and B controlled drugs and money laundering. He is currently in custody.

Five people have already appeared in court in connection with this investigation.