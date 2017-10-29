Police granted extra time to quiz men following kidnapping

Police have been granted an extra day and a half to quiz two men following the kidnapping of a man in Derry during the week.

Detectives investigating the kidnapping incident were on Saturday granted an additional 36 hours to question the men.

The pair aged 31 and 33 were detained shortly after police received a report that a male had been pulled into a vehicle in the Westway area on Thursday, October 26.

The male victim was later located safe and well.