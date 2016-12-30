Police hunt hit-and-run motorist who struck young girl

Police are investigating a hit and run road traffic collision on Northland Road which left a 12 year-old girl requiring hospital care.

The incident was reported to the PSNI shortly after 6.30p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE - Derry girl (12) hospitalised after hit and run

Police were told a young girl was struck by dark coloured car on the road. The girl sustained cuts to her legs and bruising as a result of the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information about the movements of the offending car to contact officers in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 978 of 28/12/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.