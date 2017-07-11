Police investigating death of six-year-old boy found injured on North West road

Police have confirmed that officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young child in the Tyrconnell Street area this morning, Tuesday July 11..

Shortly before 10.30am six year old Donnacadh Maguire was found significantly injured in the road. He was taken to hospital where he subsequently passed away.

A police cordon around the area near Tryconnell Street where six year-old Donnacadh Maguire died as a result of a suspected hit-and-run. DER2817GS020

Inspector O’Brien said: “While it is possible that Donnacadh’s injuries were sustained as the result of a collision with a vehicle, we are working to establish exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to witnesses.

“I would ask anyone who was on Tyrconnell Street this morning between 10am and 10.30am to please get in touch with officers in Strand Road or the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference number 390 of 11/07/17.

A man has been arrested and remains in custody this evening assisting police with their enquiries.

Tyrconnell Street remains closed at this time.