Police investigating Derry arson attack

Police are investigating an arson attack on a car in Derry.

The alleged attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Dove Gardens area of the city.

The BMW car was reported to be on fire at around 4.20am.

The flames also damaged the front of the property.

Sergeant Nick Rainey said: “A man (48) who attempted to move the burning vehicle away from the house sustained some burn injuries, believed to be minor in nature.

"We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident. Please call 101, quoting reference number 174 25/07/17.”