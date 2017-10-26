Police investigating Derry rocket launcher snowman

The PSNI in Derry has launched an investigation after a picture of snowman holding a rocket-propelled grenade was painted on the front of a building which houses a service for republican prisoners.

The picture was accompanied with the slogan 'Wishing you an explosive Christmas'.

READ MORE: OUTRAGE AT DERRY ROCKET LAUNCHER SNOWMAN

The painting appeared on the front of Junior McDaid House in Chamberlain Street.

"We are currently investigating and assessing the matter," said the PSNI's Supt Gordon McCalmont.

Former DUP mayor of Derry, Alderman Drew Thompson said the painting suggested "violence remains on the agenda".