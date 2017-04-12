Police make appeal after Derry burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a burglary at a residential premises in Derry.

The alleged burglary is alleged to have taken place in the Woodside area of the city on Tuesday.

Detective Constable Donnell said: “It was reported that in the early hours of Tuesday April 11, a shed located at a residential premises on the Woodside Road, Derry/Londonderry, was broken into and a number of work tools were taken including grinders and socket sets.”

Detective Constable Donnell added: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or to anyone that may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact Strand Road Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 140 of the 11/04/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”