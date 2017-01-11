Police renew appeal about shooting in Limavady

Police in Limavady have renewed their appeal about a shooting in the Terrydremont Road area in December.

Detectives now understand that this incident occurred at approximately 12.30am on the morning of Saturday 17 December, an hour later than originally thought.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of shots were fired at the front windows of a dwelling. No-one was injured during this incident.”

Detective Sergeant Stewart would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime, Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 368 22/12/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.