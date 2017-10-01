Police speak to late night revellers a week after tragic Jordan McConomy death

Police in Derry this morning revisited the scene of an assault last Sunday, which tragically resulted in the death of young Galliagh man Jordan McConomy.

Officers spoke to late night revellers early on Sunday in the hope of gleaning further information about an altercation between the 19-year-old and another male in William Street on September 24.

Police believe witnesses to the incident, following which Mr. McConomy, from Rossnagalliagh, lost his life, may not yet have come forward due to shock or memories clouded by alcohol.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton, from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “Detectives and local officers were out in William Street in the early hours of this morning speaking to people who were socialising in the area in an attempt to jog people’s memories.

“We were enquiring whether people had been in the area last week when the assault took place and if anyone had any information that could help with our investigations.

“CCTV shows that a large number of revellers were in William Street last week so we thought it was important to try and speak to those who may not have talked to police at the time or indeed in recent days.

"We appreciate some people may have been in shock last week and also that recollections can be clouded by the effects of alcohol at the end of a night out.

"We also displayed posters of Jordan last night in an effort to further jog people’s memories.

“I would like to continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch as well as any members of the public who witnessed an altercation in William Street between approximately 1:45am and a 2:15am last Sunday."

DI Heaton also appealed for taxi drivers and other motorists whose vehicles were equipped with cameras to come forward if they happened to have captured any significant footage last Sunday.

“We would particularly like to hear from motorists who were either parked on or travelling along William Street during these times and who had a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.

"Please contact detectives at Strand Road on telephone number 101, quoting reference number 228 of 24/9/17.

"Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," she said.

An 18-year-old male arrested by detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the death of Mr. McConomy was released on September 27 pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.