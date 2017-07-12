Police: We did not make decision on Celtic ticket allocation for Windsor

Police have moved quash reports that they were involved in the decision for Celtic not to take their allocation of away tickets for the Champions League clash with Linfield.

Linfield will meet the Scottish Premier League champions in the second round qualifying first leg at Windsor Park on Friday evening (5pm).

Today the PSNI tweeted: "Contrary to some reports, the decision of Celtic FC not to accept their allocation of 'away' tickets for the game against Linfield in Belfast was a decision taken solely by the football club and not by the PSNI."