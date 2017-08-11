Politicians unite in call for release of Tony Taylor

Political leaders in Derry have come together to call for the immediate release of Derry man Tony Taylor.

In a joint statement, Elisha McCallion MP, Mark H Durkan MLA, Martina Anderson MEP and Councillor Maolíosa McHugh came together to demand that action is taken over the continued incarceration of the Derry man.

The move follows a vigil and protest at Free Derry Corner on Wednesday.

Tony Taylor has now been in prison for over 500 days without charge or trial, and local politicians in their joint statement said: “The British government’s continued use of this unjust power to revoke someone’s license while providing no evidence of any wrongdoing is an affront to justice and human rights.

“As political leaders in this city and district, we have raised Tony Taylor’s case at every level and supported the campaign for his release.

“His continued detention is not only a violation of his human rights but also the human rights of his family.

“The use of unjust powers by the British government to revoke a person’s license without producing any evidence of wrongdoing is an affront to human rights and natural justice. If evidence exists to suggest he is a risk to the public it should be put before him and his legal team in open court so it can be challenged.

“His case risks further undermining public confidence in the judicial system. Tony Taylor should either be released immediately or brought before a court.”

and given access to due process.”