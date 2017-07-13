Arlene Foster condemns Martin McGuinness bonfire effigy

DUP leader, Arlene Foster, has condemned those responsible for placing an effigy of the late Martin McGuinness on a bonfire in Belfast.

A black coffin with the face of former deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness and the message 'F**k the IRA' was placed on an Eleventh Night bonfire in east Belfast on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Impartial Reporter Mrs Foster said what happened was "wrong".

"I do condemn that because it is not the way in which we celebrate our culture.

"It is wrong and it shouldn't have happened.

"In Fermanagh we don't have any bonfires, it is unfortunate when things like this happen," said Mrs. Foster.