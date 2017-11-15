BBC Radio Ulster lambasted for Republic of Ireland football coverage

BBC Radio Ulster has been lambasted by some listeners for its coverage of the Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in Dublin on Tuesday.

The Danes swept the Republic of Ireland aside in the game and will now go on to compete at the World Cup finals in Russia next year.

BBC Radio Ulster flagship breakfast programme, Good Morning Ulster, covered the match with a report, fan reaction and expert analysis.

T.U.V. leader, Jim Allister, tweeted: "Think what GMU (Good Morning Ulster) would have been like if ROI (Republic of Ireland) had won!"

Veteran BBC broadcaster and journalist, Noel Thompson, read out some of the messages sent in by listeners towards the end of the programme.

A man, known only as Joe, texted in to ask why Good Morning Ulster had "devoted" so much time to covering the World Cup campaign of a "foreign football team".

"Well Joe I thought it would be obvious," said Mr. Thompson.

"There are a lot of people who live in Northern Ireland who listen to this programme who would be avid supporters of the Republic of Ireland football team.

"Some would of course support both the Republic and Northern Ireland team and the BBC is very happy and in fact has a duty to reflect those people's interests and to let them know what is going on.

"They are our very valued listeners."