BREXIT | Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says border issue could be resolved by next month

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar believes it is "possible" to come to an agreement on the issue of the Irish border as early as next month.

Taoiseach Varadkar made the comments after he met British prime minister, Theresa May, in 10 Downing Street on Monday.

The Taoiseach was the first E.U. leader to visit Mrs. May since she gave her keynote Brexit speech in Florence last week.

If an agreement on the border issue is found by next month it would allow for negotiations on a trade deal between the U.K. and the E.U. to commence.

However, Taoiseach Varadkar conceded that it was too early to determine if such progress had or would be made.

The Taoiseach also praised Mrs. May's insistence that there could be no return to a hard border between the North and South of Ireland.

Mr. Varadkar added that both he and Mrs. May were in a "shared space" when it came to the issue of seeing power sharing return to the Executive in Stormont.