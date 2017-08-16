Derry youngsters carry out 'disgusting act of evil' says Gary Middleton

A DUP MLA has accused Derry young people who placed a poppy wreath on a bonfire of a "disgusting act of evil".

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two remembrance day poppy wreaths on the bonfire which blazed into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Mr. Middleton said: "Burning poppy wreaths. A disgusting act of evil. The PSNI and community leaders must step up and take action."

Mr. Middleton made the comments on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Some people accused Mr. Middleton of hypocrisy because he did not condemn the burning of a Martin McGuinness effigy on an eleventh night bonfire in Belfast last month.

"Burning remembrance wreaths is abhorrent. However I would respect you more Gary [Middleton] if you had been as vocal when the effigy of MMcG [Martin McGuinness] was burned," replied one man.

Traditionally, a bonfire is torched on August 15 in Derry to mark a Catholic feast day celebrating the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven.