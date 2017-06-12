Elisha McCallion: I will do what I can to 'ensure voices of people of this great city are heard'

New Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has vowed she will do her utmost to "ensure that the voices of the people of this great city are heard."

The Sinn Fein former mayor of Derry unseated the SDLP's Mark Durkan in last week's General Election, edging him out by less than 200 votes.

Elisha McCallion with Sinn Fein leader in the North, Michelle O'Neill

"I honestly don't know where to start in thanking the many people who helped me make history on Thursday for this great city," she wrote on Facebook.

"Firstly, I want to thank the 18,256 people who came out to vote for me, I can tell you now that I will do my utmost to ensure that I won't let you down in the choice that you made. Thank you all for placing your trust in me.

"I also want to thank my party and the 100s of activists who helped achieve this historic victory, without you all none of this would have been possible.

"A special thanks to my family who, like always, have gone above and beyond in supporting me and the boys."

Celebrations: Elisha McCallion's win in Foyle sparked joyous scenes at the count centre in the early hours of Friday morning

The Foyle MP said she will in Belfast today, Tuesday and Wednesday to help in negotiations, before visiting Westminster on Thursday, and Dublin on Friday.

She added: "In all of these places I will be doing what I can to ensure that the voices of the people of this great city are heard. I will keep you all updated regularly."

