Newly elected MP for Foyle, Elisha McCallion, will address supporters at Free Derry Corner later today.

Mrs. McCallion made history in the early hours of Friday morning when she beat the SDLP's Mark Durkan by 169 votes to become the new MP for Foyle.

It's the first time Sinn Fein have won a Westminster election in Derry.

Mrs. McCallion will address supporters at Free Derry Corner at 3p.m.